Gallery
Huge crowd packs racecourse for Newmarket Nights with Rick Astley
- Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live
Can you spot yourself in this gallery of images from last night's Newmarket Nights event headlined by Rick Astley?
The singer's hit single Never Gonna Give You Up topped charts the world over and catapulted the 80s icon on a journey to eight consecutive UK Top 10s and 40 million sales.
Friday's concert was the latest in a series hosted at Newmarket Racecourses by the The Jockey Club Live.
Rick Astley shot back to number one almost 30 years after his debut, with a Platinum-selling album, 50.
Last month, he released his career-spanning compilation The Best of Me, which also included an independently recorded set of reimagined interpretations of his songs, old and new.
In 2019, he completed a 38-date stadium tour as special guest to Take That.
He has also graced the main stage of Reading Festival, performing his most famous song with the Foo Fighters.
Before last night's gig, Astley said he was really looking forward to playing Newmarket, adding: "It is a great vibe with a lovely audience. We will have a lot of fun."
Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said:
"We're delighted to be welcoming Rick Astley to Newmarket Nights. Rick is a consummate performer and with his catalogue of hits we can't wait to see him perform."
The events combining an evening at the races with an evening concert in an open-air setting.
For details of upcoming events, including McFly on August 28, visit thejockeyclublive.co.uk.