News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Huge crowd packs racecourse for Newmarket Nights with Rick Astley

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 9:16 AM August 14, 2021   
Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Rick Astley performing at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Can you spot yourself in this gallery of images from last night's Newmarket Nights event headlined by Rick Astley?

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Fans came from far and wide to see Rick Astley at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

The singer's hit single Never Gonna Give You Up topped charts the world over and catapulted the 80s icon on a journey to eight consecutive UK Top 10s and 40 million sales.

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Rick Astley on stage at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Friday's concert was the latest in a series hosted at Newmarket Racecourses by the The Jockey Club Live.

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Huge crowds attended the Newmarket Nights Rick Astley gig - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley shot back to number one almost 30 years after his debut, with a Platinum-selling album, 50.

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Crowds enjoyed a super show at the Newmarket Nights Rick Astley concert - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Last month, he released his career-spanning compilation The Best of Me, which also included an independently recorded set of reimagined interpretations of his songs, old and new. 

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

In 2019, he completed a 38-date stadium tour as special guest to Take That.

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

He has also graced the main stage of Reading Festival, performing his most famous song with the Foo Fighters.

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Fun at the gig - Newmarket Nights with Rick Astley - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages to buy a home in Suffolk
  2. 2 Cook gives transfer update ahead of Burton trip
  3. 3 Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house
  1. 4 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
  2. 5 Map reveals how rising sea levels could put coastal areas at flood risk
  3. 6 Elderly man's death caused by 'neglect' from care home
  4. 7 Cook on Norwood, Nsiala and Edmundson injuries and Edwards' first Ipswich game
  5. 8 Farmer-inventor deeply disappointed after losing long-running patent case
  6. 9 Cook uses Portsmouth example in plea for patience
  7. 10 Former Town coach named MK Dons boss... and he's joined by another familiar face

Before last night's gig, Astley said he was really looking forward to playing Newmarket, adding: "It is a great vibe with a lovely audience. We will have a lot of fun."

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Newmarket Nights also featured a racecard - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Racegoers enjoying the sport at the Newmarket Nights event - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said:
"We're delighted to be welcoming Rick Astley to Newmarket Nights. Rick is a consummate performer and with his catalogue of hits we can't wait to see him perform."

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

The events combining an evening at the races with an evening concert in an open-air setting.

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

For details of upcoming events, including McFly on August 28, visit thejockeyclublive.co.uk. 
 


Music
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 10-04-2021 of Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock during the Sky Bet Championship ma

Football

'The money they're spending they should win the league': Warnock on Blues

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Swain was sentenced to two years in jail following the crash

Suffolk Live

Lorry driver ignored lane closure before injuring police officers in crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
James Hazell

James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Reports of a person with a gun in an armed robbery in Mildenhall last night

Suffolk Live | Video

Robber armed with gun raids McColl's store and steals 'quantity of cash'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus