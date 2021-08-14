Huge crowd packs racecourse for Newmarket Nights with Rick Astley

Gallery

Published: 9:16 AM August 14, 2021

Can you spot yourself in this gallery of images from last night's Newmarket Nights event headlined by Rick Astley?

Fans came from far and wide to see Rick Astley at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

The singer's hit single Never Gonna Give You Up topped charts the world over and catapulted the 80s icon on a journey to eight consecutive UK Top 10s and 40 million sales.

Rick Astley on stage at Newmarket Nights - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Friday's concert was the latest in a series hosted at Newmarket Racecourses by the The Jockey Club Live.

Huge crowds attended the Newmarket Nights Rick Astley gig - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Rick Astley shot back to number one almost 30 years after his debut, with a Platinum-selling album, 50.

Crowds enjoyed a super show at the Newmarket Nights Rick Astley concert - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Last month, he released his career-spanning compilation The Best of Me, which also included an independently recorded set of reimagined interpretations of his songs, old and new.

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

In 2019, he completed a 38-date stadium tour as special guest to Take That.

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

He has also graced the main stage of Reading Festival, performing his most famous song with the Foo Fighters.

Fun at the gig - Newmarket Nights with Rick Astley - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Before last night's gig, Astley said he was really looking forward to playing Newmarket, adding: "It is a great vibe with a lovely audience. We will have a lot of fun."

Newmarket Nights also featured a racecard - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Dawn and Adetoun warming up at a recent rehearsal. Roll on Friday at Newmarket racecourse! Can’t wait to see you there - Rick ♥️ #RALIVE2021 @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/grmUXisKov — Rick Astley (@rickastley) August 10, 2021

Racegoers enjoying the sport at the Newmarket Nights event - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said:

"We're delighted to be welcoming Rick Astley to Newmarket Nights. Rick is a consummate performer and with his catalogue of hits we can't wait to see him perform."

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

The events combining an evening at the races with an evening concert in an open-air setting.

Newmarket Nights, Rick Astley gallery - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

For details of upcoming events, including McFly on August 28, visit thejockeyclublive.co.uk.





