News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Rick Astley reschedules Newmarket Night concert

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 11:43 AM March 29, 2021   
Pop legend Rick Astley is moving his Newmarket Nights concert to later this summer to avoid delayed lockdown problems

Pop legend Rick Astley is moving his Newmarket Nights concert to later this summer to avoid delayed lockdown problems - Credit: Rick Astley

Eighties pop sensation Rick Astley has become the latest act to reschedule his Newmarket Nights gig this summer but unlike many of his fellow artists, he is merely moving his concert back a couple of months.

Because Rick Astley’s show was planned to be on June 25, and the nation’s lockdown only eases on June 21, Newmarket organisers felt it would be safer to move Rick’s show to Friday August 13.

Sophie Able, General Manager at Newmarket, said: “Don’t worry Newmarket, we were never going to give up on bringing Rick Astley to the July Course this summer. Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty surrounding the roadmap and easing of COVID-19 restrictions, we are moving his show to a little later in the summer, but fans can be sure that this will be a fantastic, uplifting night of racing and music.”

Tickets will be automatically transferred to the new August date, however ticket holders will also be contacted directly and given the option of requesting a full refund or e-voucher to attend another music night or racing fixture of their choice.

Rick Astley is enjoying a major career resurgence. He had already sold more than 40 million albums fuelled by hits like the chart-topping Never Gonna Give You Up, Whenever You Need Somebody, Together Forever, When I Fall in Love, She Wants To Dance With Me and Cry For Help. 

You may also want to watch:

In 2016 he returned with new music and released wholly self-penned platinum album ’50’ that has to date sold more than 400,000 copies. In 2018 he followed it up with another self penned and produced top ten album, Beautiful Life. 

Tickets are on sale now for August 13 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk. Tickets are priced starting at £30.24. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park
  3. 3 'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?
  1. 4 Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run
  2. 5 Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route
  3. 6 Sunday Snap: A surreal experience, Dyer's role and another kit crime
  4. 7 Unruly Pig 'shell-shocked but thrilled' at spot in UK's top 10 gastropubs
  5. 8 'The sad truth is our players aren't good enough for ITFC' - Town fans on Wigan draw and summer clear-out
  6. 9 Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe
  7. 10 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Wigan
Music
Newmarket Nights
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woodbridge High Street has been nominated as UK's best high street Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Video

Why these Suffolk hotspots are some of the best places to live in the UK

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
One witness said there could have been as many as 50 tyres dumped in the road in Caple St Mary

Babergh District Council

Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Kate Humble walks Britain's coastal paths - pictured on a clifftop on a sunny day

Kate Humble returns to Suffolk coast in new TV show tonight

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook gets animated as he shouts out instructions to his players during a scrappy draw at Wigan

'We're like an engine which has gone a bit wrong' - Cook on goalless...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus