Published: 11:43 AM March 29, 2021

Pop legend Rick Astley is moving his Newmarket Nights concert to later this summer to avoid delayed lockdown problems - Credit: Rick Astley

Eighties pop sensation Rick Astley has become the latest act to reschedule his Newmarket Nights gig this summer but unlike many of his fellow artists, he is merely moving his concert back a couple of months.

Because Rick Astley’s show was planned to be on June 25, and the nation’s lockdown only eases on June 21, Newmarket organisers felt it would be safer to move Rick’s show to Friday August 13.

Sophie Able, General Manager at Newmarket, said: “Don’t worry Newmarket, we were never going to give up on bringing Rick Astley to the July Course this summer. Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty surrounding the roadmap and easing of COVID-19 restrictions, we are moving his show to a little later in the summer, but fans can be sure that this will be a fantastic, uplifting night of racing and music.”

Tickets will be automatically transferred to the new August date, however ticket holders will also be contacted directly and given the option of requesting a full refund or e-voucher to attend another music night or racing fixture of their choice.

Rick Astley is enjoying a major career resurgence. He had already sold more than 40 million albums fuelled by hits like the chart-topping Never Gonna Give You Up, Whenever You Need Somebody, Together Forever, When I Fall in Love, She Wants To Dance With Me and Cry For Help.

You may also want to watch:

In 2016 he returned with new music and released wholly self-penned platinum album ’50’ that has to date sold more than 400,000 copies. In 2018 he followed it up with another self penned and produced top ten album, Beautiful Life.

Tickets are on sale now for August 13 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk. Tickets are priced starting at £30.24.