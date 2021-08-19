'Wonderful feeling' as rickshaw rides set to return this weekend.
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Rickshaw "joy rides" are returning to Bury St Edmunds this weekend, to help people experiencing social isolation.
The charity Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw changed its operation during Covid-19 lockdown, with its volunteers making vital deliveries and taking people to their vaccinations and other essential appointments.
Now, from Saturday, August 21, it is resuming its full ‘joy rides’ service.
Bury Rickshaw co-founder Libby Ranzetta said it was a "wonderful feeling" to be offering rides again after months of Covid restrictions.
The service has two new rickshaws and a wheelchair bike to transport people, and solo passengers can be accompanied by 'chatty chum' volunteers.
All rides are free and passengers can be collected from their home if they live in Bury, or a car park if they travel in from elsewhere.
To book call 01284 339449 or visit the website.