News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Wonderful feeling' as rickshaw rides set to return this weekend.

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:30 PM August 19, 2021   
Bury Rickshaw are offering 'joy rides' again following their efforts during the pandemic.The charity

The fun passenger rides start up on August 21. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rickshaw "joy rides" are returning to Bury St Edmunds this weekend, to help people experiencing social isolation.

The charity Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw changed its operation during Covid-19 lockdown, with its volunteers making vital deliveries and taking people to their vaccinations and other essential appointments.

Bury Rickshaw are offering 'joy rides' again following their efforts during the pandemic.

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw are offering 'joy rides' again following their efforts during the pandemic. Pictured are members of the charity and their supporters on Angel Hill. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Now, from Saturday, August 21, it is resuming its full ‘joy rides’ service.

Bury Rickshaw co-founder Libby Ranzetta said it was a "wonderful feeling" to be offering rides again after months of Covid restrictions.

Bury Rickshaw are offering 'joy rides' again following their efforts during the pandemic.The charity

More happy rickshaw passengers at the entrance to the Abbey Gardens. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The service has two new rickshaws and a wheelchair bike to transport people, and solo passengers can be accompanied by 'chatty chum' volunteers.

All rides are free and passengers can be collected from their home if they live in Bury, or a car park if they travel in from elsewhere.

Sam Reid from Bury Rickshaw, Sheila Burke and Keith Senior. 

Sam Reid from Bury Rickshaw, Sheila Burke and Keith Senior. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

To book call 01284 339449 or visit the website.




Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Firefighters remained on scene until the early hours on Tuesday

Suffolk Live | Updated

Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Home players celebrate after scoring the winning goal at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A man has been pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in Colchester 

Essex Live

Man dies in unexplained incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town

'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon