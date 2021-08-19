Published: 4:30 PM August 19, 2021

The fun passenger rides start up on August 21. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rickshaw "joy rides" are returning to Bury St Edmunds this weekend, to help people experiencing social isolation.

The charity Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw changed its operation during Covid-19 lockdown, with its volunteers making vital deliveries and taking people to their vaccinations and other essential appointments.

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw are offering 'joy rides' again following their efforts during the pandemic. Pictured are members of the charity and their supporters on Angel Hill. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Now, from Saturday, August 21, it is resuming its full ‘joy rides’ service.

Bury Rickshaw co-founder Libby Ranzetta said it was a "wonderful feeling" to be offering rides again after months of Covid restrictions.

More happy rickshaw passengers at the entrance to the Abbey Gardens. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The service has two new rickshaws and a wheelchair bike to transport people, and solo passengers can be accompanied by 'chatty chum' volunteers.

All rides are free and passengers can be collected from their home if they live in Bury, or a car park if they travel in from elsewhere.

Sam Reid from Bury Rickshaw, Sheila Burke and Keith Senior. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

To book call 01284 339449 or visit the website.











