‘Amazing’ lorry driver and dad Ricky, 37, dies after cancer battle

Ricky Bond, from Mildenhall, passed away on Tuesday, August 18 after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Picture: MARIA BOND MARIA BOND

A long-serving lorry driver from Mildenhall who has died from cancer at the age of 37 will be given a ‘trucker convoy’ as family, friends and colleagues say a final farewell.

Ricky Bond has been described by his colleagues at A&R Haulage in Bury St Edmunds as an “amazing person” and a “hard-worker”, following his tragic death on Tuesday, August 18.

Mr Bond had been in hospital for the last eight weeks after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He was transferred home two weeks before he died so he could be surrounded by his family.

He leaved behind his wife Maria, their son Stephen, aged two, and his two step-children Charley and Noah.

He worked on and off for A&R Haulage as a lorry driver for many years, with a huge love for motorcross and going along to truck shows.

Chantelle Foley, commercial’s administrator at A&R Haulage, said: “Ricky was an amazing person and a outstanding driver.

“He was very professional in and out of work, and he was such a good friend.

“He was a hard worker and would go out of his way to get the job done.

“He was a credit to us and we will truly miss him, not just as an employee but as a friend.”

A traditional truck convoy is taking place in Mr Bond’s memory on Friday, September 11, prior to his funeral at Risby Crematorium

His coffin will go on the back of a truck and lorries will follow behind as a convoy.

The convoy will leave the yard at A&R Haulage, Symonds Farm Business park, at 9.30am.

Each driver will need to pay £50 towards Mr Bond’s Family to be involved.

If you would like to be involved in the convoy, please contact Chantelle Foley on channi@ar-commercial.co.uk or A&R Commercials LTD Facebook or contact Roger Arnold on 01223 659971.

You can also help raise money for the Bond family here.