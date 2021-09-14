Concern as 74-year-old man reported missing

Published: 5:10 PM September 14, 2021

Ricky Marsh has been reported missing from Walton-on-the-Naze - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 74-year-old man who has been reported missing from Walton-on-the-Naze.

Ricky Marsh was last seen in the Hall Lane area of the seaside town at around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

He described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, bald and with a hearing aid.

Mr Marsh was last seen wearing a red and black checked shirt, dark navy blue-coloured tracksuit trousers and trainers.

Anyone with information that could help officers in their search for Mr Marsh is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.