Concern as 74-year-old man reported missing
Published: 5:10 PM September 14, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 74-year-old man who has been reported missing from Walton-on-the-Naze.
Ricky Marsh was last seen in the Hall Lane area of the seaside town at around 12.45pm on Tuesday.
He described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, bald and with a hearing aid.
Mr Marsh was last seen wearing a red and black checked shirt, dark navy blue-coloured tracksuit trousers and trainers.
Anyone with information that could help officers in their search for Mr Marsh is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.