Published: 1:32 PM April 29, 2021

RIDE Suffolk will return in May - Credit: AMRC

Cyclists will be heading out across east Suffolk next month as RIDE Suffolk returns.

Action Medical Research has announced that the popular ride would be coming back on Sunday, May 30.

The event aims to raise vital and emergency funds for the children’s research charity, after it saw its income diminish overnight, and all events cancelled since March.

RIDE Suffolk is open to anyone over the age of 16 who is prepared to put in some training beforehand.

The event offers range of distances to choose from including the Cool (42 miles) and Classic (65 miles) routes, which will take participants though through beautiful Suffolk countryside and villages, including Hasketon, Parham and Otley.

A champion route is also on offer for more experienced cyclists at 102 miles.

Entry is just £32 for the Cool route or £42 for Classic and Champion routes. Included within the entry fee is a fully-sign posted route, chip timing, refreshments and water stations, marshals and mechanics. Each rider will also receive an Action medal upon completion of the ride.

For more information and to register visit www.action.org.uk/events/cycling/suffolk-ride-100.