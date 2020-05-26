E-edition Read the EADT online edition
In memory of beautiful Bridie - Fundraiser launched as tribute to veteran pony

PUBLISHED: 11:30 26 May 2020

Bridie the pony, who has died aged 32, is fondly remembered by the Woodbridge and District Riding for the Disabled group. Picture: MOYA LUDDINGTON

Bridie the pony, who has died aged 32, is fondly remembered by the Woodbridge and District Riding for the Disabled group. Picture: MOYA LUDDINGTON

A fundraising appeal has been launched in memory of much-loved pony Bridie, who was ridden by disabled children in Suffolk for more than 20 years,

Bridie with Charlotte Luddington Picture: MOYA LUDDINGTONBridie with Charlotte Luddington Picture: MOYA LUDDINGTON

The tiny pony, known as a local ambassador for Riding for the Disabled (RDA), has died aged 32.

Moya Luddington, who was an RDA instructor for 45 years, said: “Bridie was well loved, as she was a very gentle starter pony for the group’s younger clients for 24 years, until she retired to a lovely home in Aldeburgh in 2016.

The group were very sad to hear that Bridie had passed away. Moya added: “We would like Bridie to be remembered by all and continue her fundraising efforts for the RDA.

“It’s particularly poignant at what is a very challenging time for all RDA groups due to the Covid-19 lockdown.”

Moya bought Bridie when she was just five months old for her granddaughter, Charlotte Luddington. The tiny pony, who was only 11 hands (112 cm) high, started her RDA career at the Magpie Centre in Norfolk.

Both Bridie and Moya’s other pony, Peggy, then joined her at the Hollesley (now Woodbridge and District) branch.

The pony met RDA president the Princess Royal when she visited in 2013. She was also a star fundraiser and appeared as a Christmas reindeer for a number of years.

To donate to the RDA Woodbridge and District Group in Bridie’s memory, visit the group’s fundraising page.

