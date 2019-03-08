Partly Cloudy

Pop star Rihanna 'rents island' in Essex to record album

PUBLISHED: 08:36 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 05 June 2019

The Barbadian superstar is believed to be recording new music on Osea Island in Essex Picture: AP PHOTO/CHRIS PIZZELLO

The Barbadian superstar is believed to be recording new music on Osea Island in Essex Picture: AP PHOTO/CHRIS PIZZELLO

Archant

One of the world's best-selling artists has reportedly booked out a whole island off the coast of Essex to work on her latest record.

The view on Osea Island in Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVISThe view on Osea Island in Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

The Barbadian superstar, who has relocated to the UK last year, is believed to be recording new music in a state-of-the-art studio on Osea Island in Essex.

One of the most remote places in East Anglia, the tiny private island is located in the River Blackwater - which is connected to the mainland by an ancient causeway built by the Romans.

It has been reported Rihanna is using the island, owned by record producer Nigel Frieda, to record her new album.

According to The Mirror, it costs £20,000 to rent the whole island for one day.

The luxury resort is just over a stone's throw from Chelmsford, and boasts miles of secluded coastline, charming scenery and stunning accommodation.

Pop star Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world, according to Forbes.

The 31-year-old has amassed a fortune of about $600million (£472m), largely through her music and makeup business.

The view on Osea Island in Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Her Fenty Beauty line launched in 2017 and reportedly made $100m (about £78m) in its first 40 days.

Since releasing her first album in 2005, she has sold 250m records and has twice been named by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

