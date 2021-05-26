News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pictures show adorable ring-tailed lemurs born at Colchester Zoo

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 12:41 PM May 26, 2021   
Two baby ring-tailed lemurs were born at Colchester Zoo.

Two baby ring-tailed lemurs were born at Colchester Zoo. - Credit: Colchester Zoo

Colchester Zoo has welcomed the birth of two baby ring-tailed lemurs just hours apart. 

Ring-tailed lemur Andro gave birth to a single offspring, and just a day later the little one was joined by another new arrival as experienced mum, Madison, also welcomed a baby. 

Zookeepers said both the new arrivals are doing well and are already being carried around on the backs of their mothers. 

When they were first born they could be seen clinging onto the front of mum, but as they grow stronger they will continue to explore, trying different food and copying others in the group.

Colchester Zoo said its two new arrivals have both been getting on well.

Colchester Zoo said its two new arrivals have both been getting on well. - Credit: Colchester Zoo

Ring-tailed lemurs are the most recognisable of the lemur species, because of their famous black and white ringed tail.

They use this tail to mark their territory as they cover it in their scent and wave it in the air, explained Colchester Zoo. 

The births of the ring-tailed lemurs are very important to the zoo's breeding programme, as they are currently listed as Endangered (EN) on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Colchester News

