Pictures show adorable ring-tailed lemurs born at Colchester Zoo
Colchester Zoo has welcomed the birth of two baby ring-tailed lemurs just hours apart.
Ring-tailed lemur Andro gave birth to a single offspring, and just a day later the little one was joined by another new arrival as experienced mum, Madison, also welcomed a baby.
Zookeepers said both the new arrivals are doing well and are already being carried around on the backs of their mothers.
When they were first born they could be seen clinging onto the front of mum, but as they grow stronger they will continue to explore, trying different food and copying others in the group.
Ring-tailed lemurs are the most recognisable of the lemur species, because of their famous black and white ringed tail.
They use this tail to mark their territory as they cover it in their scent and wave it in the air, explained Colchester Zoo.
The births of the ring-tailed lemurs are very important to the zoo's breeding programme, as they are currently listed as Endangered (EN) on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.
