WATCH: Meet the family 'helping save the world' with home refill hut

Lilliana and Lincoln Bulman, manager and assistant manager of Ripples Refill Hut, which they have set up at their home in Highwoods, Colchester with their mum.

A family from Colchester is helping wage the war on single-use plastics with its very own refill hut - designed to help the Highwoods community be as mindful as possible.

The pumps at Ripples Refill Hut in Highwoods, Colchester.

Ripples Refill is a refillable shed run by the Bulman family which they hope will "help save the world".

Lilliana, 8, and her brother Lincoln, 6, have set up the hut with the help of their mum Susie, after she struggled to find anywhere nearby to refill.

Susie, who is a director of a digital marketing company, said she was frustrated by having nowhere to go and refill her liquids to avoid buying more plastic.

The 43-year-old said: "The idea originally came from me wanting somewhere local to refill, without driving and defeating the object."

Susie, Lilliana and Lincoln Bulman with the pumps at Ripples Refill Hut, which they have set up at their home in Highwoods, Colchester.

The Bulman family have always tried to be as mindful as possible, changing their car to a more economical version and always opting to recycle.

But the children have since become very passionate after learning about the impact of plastic at schools - and mum Susie says this new project has "empowered them".

She said: "People want to feel like they are doing something good for the world and this gives people a local option."

The refill hut - which is named after their beloved cat Ripley - offers local customers a choice of six products, with the most popular items proving to be the white vinegar, washing up liquid and hand soap.

Lilliana Bulman, manager of Ripples Refill Hut, which she has set up at her home in Highwoods, Colchester with her mum and brother.

People are urged to come along with their clean plastic containers to fill up as they wish, however they also have pots on site.

The Bulman's aren't running the hut for profit and are instead hoping to "help save the world".

Susie said: "Kids are much more aware of what's going on around them these days and they love that they are helping the world, it makes them feel great."

They also hope to inspire other families and local businesses to follow suit.

Lilliana Bulman, manager of Ripples Refill Hut, which she has set up at her home in Highwoods, Colchester with her mum and brother.

To visit you must book with the Bulman family on Facebook prior to going along, more details of how to do this can be found here.