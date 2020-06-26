‘They are not alone’ - community rallies after family loses everything in house fire

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

An appeal has been launched for clothing for five children after fire ravaged their family home, destroying most of their belongings.

Part of the roof was badly damaged in the blaze at The Highwaymans guest house Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Part of the roof was badly damaged in the blaze at The Highwaymans guest house Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

A family friend launched a JustGiving page to help the family in the wake of the huge blaze at The Highwaysman in Risby - which is also run as a guest house.

The blaze broke out at 6.20pm on Thursday and 15 fire crews spent nearly three hours tackling the flames.

Two people were subsequently taken to hospital as a precaution after they inhaled smoke.

Despite their best efforts, the building suffered “substantial” damage and many of the family’s possessions were destroyed.

Friends of the family and the community are now rallying around to support them after the fire ravaged their home.

Helen Clutterham, a family friend, has set up the fundraiser on JustGiving and raised more than £500 in just a few hours.

Suffolk Baby Bank have also stepped in to help, appealing for people to donate unwanted clothing for the five children - four boys aged between 10 and 16, and a girl of eight.

Klaire Bailey, founder of Suffolk Baby Bank, urged people to support the family however they can.

She said: “The family all survived, but for any parent it’s horrific to think your children could be killed.

“For them to lose all their personal belongings is awful.

“We have an amazing community here in Suffolk and we’re all very close-knit. So we’re trying to ensure the children still have clothes.

“This is a dire situation but we want to help them get back on their feet. We want the family to know that they are safe and they are not alone. “It’s all about pulling together in the family’s time of need.”

Anyone with items to donate is asked to visit Suffolk Baby Bank’s website.