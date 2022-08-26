Suffolk village needs £15,000 for new village hall toilets

A scarecrow festival and trail around a Suffolk village is looking to help towards a £15,000 fund for new environmentally friendly toilets in its village hall.

Risby Village Hall and Risby Primary School will host the Sale Trail and Scarecrow Festival later next month, which aims to celebrate the local community's actions to tackle climate change and protect nature.

The joint fundraising venture is designed to gather the Risby communities together to mark The Great Big Green Week, a national event hosted by The Climate Coalition, and collect money for environmentally friendly toilets as well as for activities for local students.

The Sale Trail and Scarecrow Festival will take place in Risby on September 25 - Credit: Risby Village Hall

Sophie Flux, the secretary for Risby village hall, said: “Having a fun-filled community event with Risby Primary School PTA is a great way to bring the communities together and to highlight what we are all doing to make Risby a great place to be.

“The Sale Trail is a fantastic way to reuse or repurpose the things we no longer want within our local economy, and the Scarecrow Festival is a creative and fun way to repurpose unwearable clothes.”

The fundraising event will take place on September 25 at the town hall between 10am and 2pm.