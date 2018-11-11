Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dog attacks on posties more than double

11 November, 2018 - 16:00
Dog attacks on Royal Mail posties have increased in Essex by 58% Picture: PA ARCHIVE

Dog attacks on Royal Mail posties have increased in Essex by 58% Picture: PA ARCHIVE

Archant

Dog attacks on postal workers in north Essex increased by 58% on the previous year, statistics from Royal Mail have revealed.

The shocking figures highlight the “major problem” ahead of the Christmas rush where thousands of temporary people are employed by the postal operator to cope with bulging mail bags.

The number of dog attacks on posties in the CO postcode in Essex – which covers Colchester, Sudbury, Harwich, Manningtree, Clacton, Halstead and surrounding areas – jumped from 26 in 2016/17 to 41 in 2017/18.

Suffolk also saw an increase, with 29 dog attacks reported in 2017/18 in the IP postcode, covering Ipswich, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Woodbridge, and Felixstowe among others, compared with 27 in 2016/17.

Dave Joyce, who is the national health and safety officer for the Communications Workers Union (CWU) and spearheads the union’s ‘Bite-Back’ campaign, said the problem is getting worse.

“In some parts of the country, we are seeing numbers on the up,” he said. “That’s why we are encouraging our members to report incidents, because a lot of it does go unreported.

“We estimate the Royal Mail national figures to be around 1,000 attacks down on the true statistics. We’ve got a major problem.”

Last month, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) select committee’s report called for a full-scale review of current dog control legislation and policy to better protect the public.

The committee said an alternative dog control model should be developed, focusing on prevention though education, early intervention, and consistently robust sanctions for offenders.

Mr Joyce, who gave extensive evidence to the committee, urged the Government to accept those recommendations and put them into action.

“There is an unacceptably high number of postal workers who are victims as well as children and members of the public, who suffer horrific life-changing injuries in these incidents as well as psychological distress,” he said.

“The issue of breed specific legislation is a diversion away from the real problem of irresponsible owners.

“Postal workers get attacked by every breed and sundry and banning certain breeds has achieved nothing. The problem is on the other end of the lead.

“The Government needs to focus on dealing with that problem.”

A spokesman for Royal Mail, which ran its sixth dog awareness week in June, said: “Royal Mail knows that dogs are not inherently dangerous, but, even the most placid animal can be prone to attack if it feels it or its territory is being threatened.

“Royal Mail’s first priority as an employer is to ensure the welfare and safety of our people who provide a valuable service to our customers across the length and breadth of the UK and in every community.”

Topic Tags:

Video Remembrance 2018: Moving parade through Ipswich for landmark centenary

10:58 Paul Geater
The Armistice Day commemorations in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich’s annual remembrance service has started with a moving parade through the town marking the sacrifices of Suffolk’s soldiers 100 years ago.

Armed police swoop on house as man refuses to leave

15:08 Tom Potter
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Essex police officers are involved in a stand-off with a man in a house in Braintree.

‘Brazen’ drug dealing by our homes makes us scared to go out, say residents

16:03 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Frightened residents are scared to leave their homes because they can see “brazen” drug dealing escalating on their street, it as been claimed.

Dog attacks on posties more than double

16:00 Michael Steward
Dog attacks on Royal Mail posties have increased in Essex by 58% Picture: PA ARCHIVE

Dog attacks on postal workers in north Essex increased by 58% on the previous year, statistics from Royal Mail have revealed.

Gallery Remembrance 2018: Bury St Edmunds honours those who died in First World War

10:59 Michael Steward
The Bury St Edmunds Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying ceremony on the Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Huge crowds gathered on the Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in war on Remembrance Sunday.

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

15:35 Judy Rimmer
Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has proved it deserves its name, after being chosen as the top dog-friendly pub in the UK.

Man threatens staff member with knife after forcing way into Suffolk newsagents

14:59 Michael Steward
Staff at Martin McColl's were threatened with a knife Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man forced his way into a newsagents in Haverhill and threatened a member of staff with a knife last night.

Most read

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Remembrance services and events - 100 years after the First World War ended

Ipswich Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial,Christchurch Park in 2017. Picture:NIGE BROWN.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24