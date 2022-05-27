Sunak's support package 'may save lives' in Suffolk, charity bosses say

A newly-unveiled package of government support "may save lives" in Suffolk, anti-poverty charity chiefs say.

Rishi Sunak announced a £15billion package of emergency support which will see every household receive a £400 discount on their energy bills, as well as targeted support for the poorest, the elderly and the disabled.

However, some voluntary sector bosses raised concerns over how the schemes will be administered.

Other measures announced by the chancellor included:

A one-off £650 payment to more than eight million low-income households on benefits, paid in two instalments in July and the autumn at a cost of £5.4 billion.

A £300 payment to pensioner households in November/December alongside the winter fuel payment, costing £2.5 billion.

£150 to individuals receiving disability benefits, worth a total of £0.9 billion, paid by September.

Rev Nic Stuchfield, chairman of Suffolk Coastal Debt Centre, said the package could save the lives of people in Suffolk.

He said four clients of Christians Against Poverty – the wider charity the debt centre is part of – had died by suicide in the last month, though none of them in Suffolk.

"It's that desperate," he said. "And it could help save lives."

He added: "This is a much larger package than we were expecting.

"And the chancellor has tried to ensure the help is directed to the most disadvantaged – which is a good thing. But he has also recognised that all households are struggling with energy prices and has done something for everyone – which is also a good thing.

"It doesn't deal with inflation in its other aspects. We've still got problems with people being able to afford to go about their normal lives in terms of eating, transport and energy.

"But it's probably as much as we could realistically have expected."

However, Nicky Willshere, chief executive of Ipswich Citizen's Advice, raised concerns over how quickly the cash would reach the people who need it.

She said: "I'm really pleased we've got this announcement of more money, but my concern is the administration and getting it as soon as possible to those who really, really need it."

MPs in Suffolk have also welcomed the news of more support.

Tom Hunt, Ipswich MP, said: “The cost of living is biting globally, and with inflation to battle with, it is right that Sunak also prioritises hard-pushed families struggling to pay their bills.

"I’m also pleased to hear that the chancellor’s energy bills loan is now a grant, giving those under pressure with bills the helping hand needed in this economic situation without having to worry about repaying in the future.

“This temporary Energy Levy will also raise funds to help with the cost of living, while also encouraging investment in our own energy sector.

"This will boost our industry in the UK and help safeguard our energy security which, after the recent actions of Putin, must be protected.”

Matt Hancock and James Cartlidge also tweeted their support for the measures.

However, Waveney MP Peter Aldous praised the support but sounded a more cautious note.

He said: “I sense you will need to keep the situation under constant review, with further measures possibly required – such as a social tariff and support for those on pre-payment meters, as well as initiatives to trigger significant investment in energy efficiency.”

If you're struggling, you can speak to your local Citizens Advice centre on 0800 0683131, or if you specifically want help with debts you can reach a local debt centre on 0800 3280006. Suffolk Mind can be reached on 0300 111 6000.