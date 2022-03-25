Rishi Sunak's mini-budget just doesn't add up for many in East Anglia

Opinion

Rishi Sunak at a Sainsbury's in south London for a photo shoot to accompany the release of the spring statement. - Credit: SIMON WALKER/HM TREASURY

To accompany his mini-budget on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak released a series of pictures of him doing normal things at a Sainsbury’s in south London.

Among them were pictures of the chancellor in the store and filling up a Kia Rio on the petrol station forecourt.

The car, Treasury sources have told journalists, was borrowed from a member of staff at the Sainsbury’s store for the photoshoot. They said the chancellor paid for the fuel he was putting into it out of his own pocket.

When Mr Sunak stood up in the House of Commons on Wednesday, among other things, he announced a 5p per litre cut to fuel duty and what he called “the biggest net cut to personal taxes in over a quarter of a century”.

The cut to fuel duty, RAC policy director Nicholas Lyes, said “will only take prices back to where they were just over a week ago”.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, also said that the overall tax take will continue to rise.

He said: “In fact, taxes are set to rise to their highest level as a fraction of national income since Clement Attlee was prime minister. Not my comparison, that comes directly from the Office for Budget Responsibility.”

This will mean that people will be worse off in real term, Mr Johnson said.

“It looks like a median earner on around £27,500 a year will be about £360 worse off in the next financial year than in the current year,” he said.

“Someone earning around £40,000 will be getting on for £800 worse off.”

And the Institute for Fiscal Studies said this spring statement would do little to help those who are struggling the most.

“While benefit levels will catch up with inflation next year, that will be of little comfort to those budgeting week to week or to those who are unemployed this year but not next year,” Mr Johnson said.

“It is hard to understand the lack of action on this front.”

Overall, Mr Johnson said the “inevitable pain” of the continuing “bad news” for the economy was being shared between public services and the taxpayer, with benefit recipients suffering in the short term.

The chancellor said his spring statement was about building a strong economy.

He said a strong economy meant “the flexibility to support businesses and individuals through crises as they emerge”. He said it meant “security for working families as we help with the cost of living”.

And people in East Anglia desperately need help with the cost of living.

The manager of a debt centre in East Anglia recently told me people were coming through the door because “because "they literally don't have enough money coming in to cover the basics".

She said: "The traditional thought is that people get into debt because they've mismanaged things.

"But actually, what we're seeing is that it's not so much mismanagement as the numbers just don't add up.”

The charity worker, who had previously worked in a south London borough, said she found rural poverty more insidious, in some ways, than poverty in urban areas.

She said: "It's more isolating, it's harder to access support, it just seems to be much more hidden.

"I think it's often easier to access support and help in the cities. In my experience, people are perhaps more reluctant to access support in rural areas – it certainly seems that people are maybe a bit more scared to ask for help."

A tidal wave of deprivation is hitting East Anglia and Mr Sunak’s spring statement has done little to stop it.

What East Anglia needs now is a chancellor willing to roll up their sleeves – not just for a photo-op – but to get in among the weeds and help the people who need it most.