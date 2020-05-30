E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two rescued after inflatable dinghy gets stuck in mud

PUBLISHED: 10:43 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 30 May 2020

The two were travelling along the river in a dinghy Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

The two were travelling along the river in a dinghy Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Two people have been rescued by the coastguard after a dinghy they were travelling in got stuck in the mud on the River Alde.

Teams from Felixstowe and Aldeburgh coastguards freed two people stuck in the mud in the River Alde Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAMTeams from Felixstowe and Aldeburgh coastguards freed two people stuck in the mud in the River Alde Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Teams from the Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Shingle Street coastguard rescue teams were called to the scene near Iken shortly after 9.30pm Friday, May 29.

The Aldeburgh RNLI and four appliances from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called out.

On arrival, two mud techs from the Shingle Street Coastguard Rescue Team made their way out onto the mud, where they put the two casualties onto stretchers.

The two, who complained of feeling cold, were carried back to dry land and handed over to be cared for by the ambulance service.

Their current condition is not known.

A coastguard spokeswoman said anyone in an emergency involving mud should dial 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard.

Suffolk police was not involved in the incident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police to help continue mammoth task of moving washed up whale on Clacton beach

The operation to move the carcass of a 40ft whale in Clacton is set to continue today Picture: KEVIN JAY

Two rescued after inflatable dinghy gets stuck in mud

The two were travelling along the river in a dinghy Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Childminders ‘losing income’ as some schools ban them from drop-off and pick-up

Childminder Amy Bayliss from Bury St Edmunds with her own family Picture: AMY BAYLISS

Mental health debate seeks ways to ease the ‘silent suffering’ of farmers

The subject of mental health in agriculture was discussed at a webinar hosted by Archant and Lloyds Bank. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Children as young as 11 caught with illegal drugs in Suffolk schools

About one in 10 cases involved supplying or offering to supply drugs Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24