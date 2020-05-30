Two rescued after inflatable dinghy gets stuck in mud

The two were travelling along the river in a dinghy

Two people have been rescued by the coastguard after a dinghy they were travelling in got stuck in the mud on the River Alde.

Teams from the Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Shingle Street coastguard rescue teams were called to the scene near Iken shortly after 9.30pm Friday, May 29.

The Aldeburgh RNLI and four appliances from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called out.

On arrival, two mud techs from the Shingle Street Coastguard Rescue Team made their way out onto the mud, where they put the two casualties onto stretchers.

The two, who complained of feeling cold, were carried back to dry land and handed over to be cared for by the ambulance service.

Their current condition is not known.

A coastguard spokeswoman said anyone in an emergency involving mud should dial 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard.

Suffolk police was not involved in the incident.