Woman in 20s rescued from river in early morning emergency operation
PUBLISHED: 09:53 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 19 August 2020
A woman in her 20s has been rescued from the River Colne in the early hours, sparking a warning not to go near water if you’ve been drinking.
Fire and rescue crews were called to the river in Colchester around 1.50am Wednesday, August 19, by Essex Police – who had received reports that the woman was in the water up to her neck and unable to get out.
Police had thrown lines to the woman to help bring her to the side of the river, before firefighters climbed three metres down a ladder to bring her to safety.
She was left in the care of ambulance crews at 2.35am.
Darren Waite, watch manager at Colchester Fire Station, said: “This incident showed great team working between emergency services.
“Thankfully the woman was safely rescued and left in the care of the Ambulance Service, but it could so easily have been a very different ending.
“Please, don’t go anywhere near water if you’ve been drinking and look after your friends and make sure they get home safely if you think they’ve consumed too much alcohol.”
