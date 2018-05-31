Firefighters rescue man stuck waist-deep in mud

A man in his 40s who was stranded waist-deep in mud near the banks of the River Colne was brought to safety by two fire crews.

Engines from Colchester were sent to rescue the man at around 6pm last night in Haven Road, Colchester.

Upon arrival, crews found a man who was stuck in mud up to his waist around 20 metres from land near the River Colne - which is a small river that runs through Colchester and joins the sea near Brightlingsea.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters used water rescue equipment to reach the man and help him back to safety by 6.45pm."

The man was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.

The man's rescue comes just two days after fire crews in Suffolk saved a woman trapped in floodwater after the River Orwell began bursting its banks in The Strand.

A number of areas across Suffolk and Essex have been flooded over the weekend following Storm Ciara, which saw wind gusts of up to 80mph and closed the Orwell Bridge for most of Sunday.

Further wind warnings have since been issued for the coming weekend, with Storm Dennis expected to cause similar disruption to travel on Saturday.

