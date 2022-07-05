Wild swimmers aim to complete challenge in six hours

The team is aiming to help Cancer Research through its Deben swim event - Credit: Paul Frost

Seven men whose lives have been impacted by cancer are hoping to raise £5,000 for Cancer Research by swimming nine miles along the River Deben.

The group, who are connected by family and share an interest in stock cars, are setting off from Wilford Bridge, Woodbridge, at 8.30am on Sunday, July 10, and hope to reach Bawdsey by 3pm when the tide turns.

Taking part in the swim are Paul Frost, 59, Dominic Biddle, 57, Dominic Freeman, 25, Alex Meadows, 30, Harry Cook, 26, Benjamin Haste, 31 and James Meadows, 45.

The men, who are from Ipswich, Woodbridge, Hadleigh and Bredfield, have been training on a weekly basis for a couple of months, in the river Deben and at Orford and Felixstowe.

All of them have loved ones battling cancer or know people who have the disease.

Alex Meadows, who is swimming in memory of his father, and for family and friends who have had cancer or have been affected by it, said: “I want to play a small part in fighting the disease.

“The fitness has been great for me and is the first exercise I've done since PE at school.

“It has prompted some healthier lifestyle choices that will reduce my own health risks too."

Dominic Biddle’s wife Sonia has been fighting cancer for 20 years since being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001 at the age of 36.

Last year she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time but following a 10-hour operation carried out by surgeons in Norwich University Hospital she is now on the road to recovery again

“Please, if you or someone you know has had their lives touched by cancer please give as much as you can,” said Mr Biddle.

“Sonia would like me to say that she feels blessed that she is still here fighting and able to tell her story."

You can donate to the group’s JustGiving page by clicking here: