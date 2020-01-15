E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Flood alert in place for River Deben due to high water levels

PUBLISHED: 16:08 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 15 January 2020

The River Deben Picture: STEVE COATES

The River Deben Picture: STEVE COATES

People living around the River Deben have been warned there could be a chance of flooding due to high water levels.

A flood alert is now in force for the River Deben, in Debenham, Wickham Market, Bromeswell and surrounding areas, as well as the River Lark from Clopton to Martlesham.

People have been urged to take care on riverside footpaths and told: "Don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

You may also want to watch:

The government's flood information service said there was a "possibility of some minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas".

It added: "River levels are currently high, but are expected to start to drop back down to more normal levels by tomorrow, Thursday, January 16.

"We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

"The forecast is for dry conditions today, which will allow river levels to start returning to normal.

"Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

Most Read

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

“It’s outrageous” - Dog poisoning attempt shocks rural village

A police investigation has begun after rat poison was put in food targeted at dogs in Barrow in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Most Read

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

“It’s outrageous” - Dog poisoning attempt shocks rural village

A police investigation has begun after rat poison was put in food targeted at dogs in Barrow in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drug-driver nearly nine times over limit banned after crashing car with child inside

Madden was caught when he was involved in a collision on the A133 Clacton bypass in June 2019. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man escapes as fire destroys first floor of flat

Emergency services attended the scene of a house fire in St Andrews Street North in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Groundhog Day’ – MP criticises mental health service limbo as trust kept in special measures

Jonathan Warren, chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust Picture: NSFT

Orwell Bridge OPEN after strong winds force closure

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

More than 1,000 homes could be built on farmland

The proposed masterplan for Great Barton which would see up to 1,375 new homes built on agricultural land. Picture: ST JOSEPH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists