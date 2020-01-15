Flood alert in place for River Deben due to high water levels

The River Deben Picture: STEVE COATES

People living around the River Deben have been warned there could be a chance of flooding due to high water levels.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A flood alert is now in force for the River Deben, in Debenham, Wickham Market, Bromeswell and surrounding areas, as well as the River Lark from Clopton to Martlesham.

People have been urged to take care on riverside footpaths and told: "Don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

You may also want to watch:

The government's flood information service said there was a "possibility of some minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas".

It added: "River levels are currently high, but are expected to start to drop back down to more normal levels by tomorrow, Thursday, January 16.

"We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

"The forecast is for dry conditions today, which will allow river levels to start returning to normal.

"Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."