Damaged footbridge finally set to be repaired after nearly 80 years

Published: 4:18 PM August 23, 2021

The brick abutments to the footbridge over the River Gipping - Credit: River Gipping Trust

A footbridge closed nearly 80 years ago after falling into disrepair is set to finally be fixed after a major revamp.

However, volunteer bricklayers are needed to help restore the walkway over the River Gipping to its former glory.

Work is progressing on the brick section of the bridge - Credit: River Gipping Trust

The old wooden footbridge platform upstream of Baylham was last seen in a poor state at the bottom of the water in 1942.

An old tow path has been closed to walkers for around 1km along the river ever since.

Volunteers from the River Gipping Trust are completing the work - Credit: River Gipping Trust

But the footbridge's repair means this section will now reopen as a permissive path, which connects two public rights of way.

Components for the footbridge are being delivered this week - but the River Gipping Trust now needs volunteer bricklayers to help restore 270-year-old brick abutments.

Volunteers, who meet up every Wednesday and Thursday, have already been working hard on the project but have struggled to complete it during the holiday season.

There are still about 350 bricks to be laid.