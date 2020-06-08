E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Show more respect’ - litter louts dump rubbish at riverside beauty spot

PUBLISHED: 12:08 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 08 June 2020

The rubbish left by River Lark in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The rubbish left by River Lark in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Litter louts who dumped rubbish including drinks bottles by the River Lark have been urged to “show more respect” at one of Suffolk’s top beauty spots.

The River Lark in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYThe River Lark in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The picturesque waterway runs for 31km through Cambridgeshire and Suffolk, passing through Mildenhall and Bury St Edmunds.

It is believed to date back to Roman times and is a natural habitat for wildlife.

So officers from the Suffolk Rural and Wildlife Policing Team were not best pleased when they came across rubbish left at the site.

Officers Tweeted on Sunday: “Here we have the beauty of the River Lark, providing habitat for a number of rare species and a lovely green space for all to enjoy.

“Will the people that left the rubbish behind show more respect please and take it home with you, so we can all enjoy the river.”

