'Unknown substance' found in Suffolk river

PUBLISHED: 15:13 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 15 January 2020

An unknown substance has been found polluting the River Lark in Bury St Edmunds (FILE PHOTO) Picture: MATT REASON

Action has been taken to stop any potential pollution from spreading after an "unknown substance" was found in a Suffolk river.

The Environment Agency was called to the River Lark in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday, January 15 after receiving reports of a pollutant in the water.

Following initial investigations, staff were unable to identify the source of the pollution - but have put an "absorbent boom" in place to prevent it from spreading.

The hydrophobic device absorbs pollutants in the water, while not taking in any of the river water.

A spokeswoman for the Environment Agency said: "We are working with Anglian Water to investigate an unknown substance in the River Lark, Bury St Edmunds.

"We are not aware of any fish or wildlife in distress.

"Environment Agency officers will be carrying out an investigation into the cause."

Those who spot any wildlife in distress should call the agency on 0800 807060.

