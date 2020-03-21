Man found in River Stour identified as 70-year-old

The body of a man has been found in the River Stour at Friar's Meadow in Sudbury. Police enquiries are ongoing at this time Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man who died after being pulled from the River Stour by fire fighters in December has been named as Keith Robertson.

An inquest into the death of Mr Robertson, 70, from Whickham St Paul who was found submerged in the river in Sudbury opened on Friday, March 20.

The court heard how a member of the public was walking next to the river near Friars Meadow at around 3pm on December 10 when they saw a coat floating in the water.

They called the emergency services who attended to find Mr Robertson in the water.

The fire service pulled the 70-year-old out of the water and paramedics began CPR however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Robinson was known for walking near the River Stour and had, on one occasion, fallen into the river before being saved by a passer-by.

Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley heard that it is still not known how Mr Robertson had ended up in the river before opening and adjourning the inquest for further investigations to take place.