Floods as river bursts its banks at beauty spot
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
These dramatic pictures demonstrate the scale of flooding in Dedham as the River Stour burst its banks - although their peaceful nature show a quiet after the storm.
Suffolk and north Essex have been hit by widespread rain showers and even snow in recent days, with more than half a month's rain falling in 36 hours from Wednesday, January 13 evening.
It followed major floods across the region across Christmas and New Year, where roads had to be closed after a deluge of rain.
The Environment Agency has been putting flood warnings in place for areas affected, with Needham Lakes among the areas to flood last week.
However, these pictures and video from our photographer Sarah Lucy Brown taken on Monday, January 18 show how the River Stour burst its banks at Dedham, on the Suffolk and north Essex border.
Neighbouring areas and fields are swamped by rain, although the pictures have a somewhat idyllic feel as swans enjoy new patches of water in milder temperatures and bright sunshine.
East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said more heavy rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.
That could lead to more flooding, with the Met Office putting a 'yellow' level weather warning in place.
He said: "Part of the problem is going to be most of the rainfall going on to saturated ground."
The weather is set to improve and be milder later in the week, before temperatures plummet again at the weekend - possibly bringing more snow.
Have you taken any pictures of flooding? Email andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk
