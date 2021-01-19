Floods as river bursts its banks at beauty spot

Published: 5:45 AM January 19, 2021

The River Stour in Dedham has completely burst its banks, flooding the surrounding fields - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

These dramatic pictures demonstrate the scale of flooding in Dedham as the River Stour burst its banks - although their peaceful nature show a quiet after the storm.

Suffolk and north Essex have been hit by widespread rain showers and even snow in recent days, with more than half a month's rain falling in 36 hours from Wednesday, January 13 evening.

More rain is expected over the coming days, potentially bringing more flood along the Rover Stour - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It followed major floods across the region across Christmas and New Year, where roads had to be closed after a deluge of rain.

Fields have been submerged in water following the flooding in Dedham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Environment Agency has been putting flood warnings in place for areas affected, with Needham Lakes among the areas to flood last week.

Swans enjoying themselves in the flooded car park in Dedham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

However, these pictures and video from our photographer Sarah Lucy Brown taken on Monday, January 18 show how the River Stour burst its banks at Dedham, on the Suffolk and north Essex border.

A closed footbridge in Dedham following the flooding - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Neighbouring areas and fields are swamped by rain, although the pictures have a somewhat idyllic feel as swans enjoy new patches of water in milder temperatures and bright sunshine.

Could more flooding be on the way at areas like the River Stour, with further heavy rain forecast? - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said more heavy rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sun setting on flooded fields in Dedham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

That could lead to more flooding, with the Met Office putting a 'yellow' level weather warning in place.

He said: "Part of the problem is going to be most of the rainfall going on to saturated ground."

Heavy rain hit the River Stour in Dedham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The weather is set to improve and be milder later in the week, before temperatures plummet again at the weekend - possibly bringing more snow.

Have you taken any pictures of flooding? Email andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk