E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Police launch murder probe following discovery of bones in river

PUBLISHED: 17:41 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 28 August 2020

A cordon set up outside the grounds of St Gregory's Church in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

A cordon set up outside the grounds of St Gregory's Church in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Archant

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of bin bags containing bones in a Suffolk river.

Police cordoned off the scene where bones were found in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTHPolice cordoned off the scene where bones were found in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Officers were called shortly after 4.35pm on Thursday to a stretch of the River Stour between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge, in Sudbury.

Two black bin bags containing the remains of a single human body were recovered from the water near St Joseph’s care home.

Police have launched a full murder investigation but are still unsure of the age, gender or even the height of the corpse.

The bags were found near a submerged Sainsbury’s shopping trolley by a member of the public, who reported them to a ranger, who in turn called police.

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the find Picture: MATTHEW EARTHPolice have launched a murder inquiry following the find Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Officers cordoned off the area and set up a blue forensic scene tent about 50 metres away, outside the grounds of St Gregory’s Church.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones, of Suffolk police, said: “There will remain a large and complex crime scene, with a lot of specialist activity and prioritised enquiries to identify witnesses, over the weekend.

“Already, a number of witnesses have come forward with really useful information.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has seen someone pushing a Sainsbury’s shopping trolley in that area; anyone who has seen unusual rubbish or black bins in the river, or anyone driving through that part of town with a dashcam this week particularly between Wednesday and Friday.”

A Home Office postmortem examination is due to be carried out on Saturday – but the results may not be immediately available, and Mr Jones said police were so far unaware of how long the person had been deceased.

You may also want to watch:

He said the circumstances in which the bags were found had led police to launch a murder inquiry.

Police are understood to be revisiting recent local missing person cases, but are keeping an open mind about the possibility of unreported missing people or missing people from further afield.

Mr Jones said specialist experts from other forces would be joining in enquiries around the river with police also working in partnership with the River Stour Trust.

He said a team of detectives had launched a comprehensive strategy to work through CCTV footage.

Police said the entire process would be time-consuming, and that there were not likely to be any significant developments in the early stages.

Inspector Kevin Horton, local policing commander for Sudbury, said: “We appreciate that local residents are likely to find this discovery alarming, and as such, we will be increasing police patrols in the town to provide reassurance.

“Officers are also likely to remain at the scene over the weekend and in to the early part of next week.

“Discoveries such as this are extremely rare – especially in Suffolk – and as such, we do not believe there is any cause for concern to members of the public.

“We would ask anyone with information about this discovery to make contact with the major investigation team immediately.

“This includes anyone who believes they saw the bags in the river prior to yesterday afternoon, or saw the shopping trolley either in this location or elsewhere along the river.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team, either via the online portal mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N59-PO1 or by calling 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police launch murder probe following discovery of bones in river

A cordon set up outside the grounds of St Gregory's Church in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Man found not guilty of murder 21 years ago

Michael Donnelly was found not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant looks to the future after securing new investment

Portman House, home of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star

Revealed: The five players snubbed for Ipswich Town’s squad 2020/21 photo

Ipswixh Town players spell out the letters NHS at yesterday's squad photo shoot. Photo: ITFC