Understanding the power of the tide on the Deben Estuary

Learn and have fun at the same time with Woodbridge Riverside Trusts' new tidal learning project. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Archant

School children will be learning about the River Deben's tides through workshops funded by a grant from the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and Sustainable Development Fund (SDF).

Between October 16 and 27, children can learn about the county’'s river tides at the Longshed in Woodbridge. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Between October 16 and 27, children can learn about the county’'s river tides at the Longshed in Woodbridge. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Called "Going with the Flow", the workshops take place between October 16 and 27, and will involve children from 10 nearby schools including Woodbridge and Melton primary schools.

The aim is to educate students from the area about the ebb and flow of the Deben's estuary, and hopw the moon impacts this.

Commissioned by the Woodbridge Riverside Trust, the workshops will see a range of learning technicques used including demonstrations, activities and talks using models constructed by pupils at Farlingaye High School. Professional choreographer Caroline Mummery will also be involved to bring another dimension to the classes.

Councillor David Wood, chairman of the joint advisory committee for the AONB and SDF, said: "We are delighted to be able to support this project to increase the appreciation and enjoyment of the Deben Estuary."

"Going with the Flow" is 10 days of workshops and demonstrations about the River Deben tides. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS "Going with the Flow" is 10 days of workshops and demonstrations about the River Deben tides. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

There will be various subjects open to discussion including astronomy, tidal energy, birds and wildlife, tidal surges and salt marshes with plenty of nautical games to be played.

Bestselling author Will Thompson, will launching the programme at the Longshed on October 16 with a talk called "Sea's the Power".

Annie Leech, a trustee at Woodbridge Riverside Trust, said: "Most people have experience of the impact of tides on beaches where land meets the open sea, but many know much less about the major influence tides have on estuaries such as the River Deben.

"We want to increase the appreciation and enjoyment of the estuary environment through a variety of activities that will give people the opportunity to understand why tides occur, the impact of tidal flow on the ecology of the estuary and the forces involved in navigating the Deben.

"We are incredibly excited to see this project become a reality."

For more information about the project and to book click here.

