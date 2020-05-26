E-edition Read the EADT online edition
River trust seeks more volunteers

PUBLISHED: 06:40 30 May 2020

The River Waveney Trust (RWT) is seeking for more voluntary trustees to join its five trustee board members.

RWT covers the River Waveney catchment, which is in south Norfolk and north Suffolk and its key objectives are to conserve, protect, rehabilitate and improve the rivers, streams, watercourses on the Waveney and its tributaries.

The trust is looking for “passionate, dedicated and committed individuals who are keen to make an active contribution”.

Applicants will need a wide range of relevant skills and experience, but each of the four roles will focus on different areas - conservation and science, communications and revenue generation, farming, and charity governance.

MORE – Stockbrokers and film producers among new intake for ‘Vine Army’

Contact Keith Lead at keithjpb@gmail.com for an informal chat and more information. Trustee meetings are usually in Harleston but since March have been  held online.

