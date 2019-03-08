Partly Cloudy

See these brilliant photos of Suffolk rivers

PUBLISHED: 19:32 03 June 2019

'Ratty' the rowing boat on the River Chelsworth Picture: APRIL URAQUHART

'Ratty' the rowing boat on the River Chelsworth Picture: APRIL URAQUHART

April Urquhart

We take a look at some scenic photography from our iWitness members for this week's river challenge.

The River Stour as seen from Flatford bridge Picture: MICK WEBBThe River Stour as seen from Flatford bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Steve Coates captured the sunset glistening on the waters at Martlesham Creek.

The River Orwell and the bridge, between Pipers Vale and Bridge Wood Picture: MARK NUNNThe River Orwell and the bridge, between Pipers Vale and Bridge Wood Picture: MARK NUNN

Simon Page captured a brilliant picture of a Suffolk river.

Horseshoe Falls on the River Dee Picture: JIM ROBERTSHorseshoe Falls on the River Dee Picture: JIM ROBERTS

This week's winner is April Urquhart with her great shot of a rowing boat floating on the River Chelsworth.

A scenic Suffolk river Picture: SIMON PAGEA scenic Suffolk river Picture: SIMON PAGE

Next week's challenge is something red, so keep a look out for interesting shots featuring this colour.

A swan taking flight on the River Stour Picture: JANICE POULSONA swan taking flight on the River Stour Picture: JANICE POULSON

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.

■ Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

See these brilliant photos of Suffolk rivers

'Ratty' the rowing boat on the River Chelsworth Picture: APRIL URAQUHART

Cyril celebrates 100th birthday

Cyril Hillman with his family at his 100th birthday party Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

‘She wears her scars proudly’: Amazing story of baby who nearly died when born three months premature

Milah Fisher was born three months premature. Picture: LEANNE FISHER

15 things to see, do and eat at Taste of Sudbury 2019

Crowds enjoy the Taste of Sudbury in St Peter's Church Picture: Emma Cabielles

‘I can’t contemplate it’ – New school transport system splits family THREE ways

Parents in and around Boxford are furious with the council over the new school transport system Picture: RACHEL EDGE
