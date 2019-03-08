See these brilliant photos of Suffolk rivers

'Ratty' the rowing boat on the River Chelsworth Picture: APRIL URAQUHART April Urquhart

We take a look at some scenic photography from our iWitness members for this week's river challenge.

The River Stour as seen from Flatford bridge Picture: MICK WEBB The River Stour as seen from Flatford bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Steve Coates captured the sunset glistening on the waters at Martlesham Creek.

The River Orwell and the bridge, between Pipers Vale and Bridge Wood Picture: MARK NUNN The River Orwell and the bridge, between Pipers Vale and Bridge Wood Picture: MARK NUNN

Simon Page captured a brilliant picture of a Suffolk river.

Horseshoe Falls on the River Dee Picture: JIM ROBERTS Horseshoe Falls on the River Dee Picture: JIM ROBERTS

This week's winner is April Urquhart with her great shot of a rowing boat floating on the River Chelsworth.

A scenic Suffolk river Picture: SIMON PAGE A scenic Suffolk river Picture: SIMON PAGE

Next week's challenge is something red, so keep a look out for interesting shots featuring this colour.

A swan taking flight on the River Stour Picture: JANICE POULSON A swan taking flight on the River Stour Picture: JANICE POULSON

