See these brilliant photos of Suffolk rivers
PUBLISHED: 19:32 03 June 2019
April Urquhart
We take a look at some scenic photography from our iWitness members for this week's river challenge.
The River Stour as seen from Flatford bridge Picture: MICK WEBB
Steve Coates captured the sunset glistening on the waters at Martlesham Creek.
The River Orwell and the bridge, between Pipers Vale and Bridge Wood Picture: MARK NUNN
Simon Page captured a brilliant picture of a Suffolk river.
Horseshoe Falls on the River Dee Picture: JIM ROBERTS
You may also want to watch:
This week's winner is April Urquhart with her great shot of a rowing boat floating on the River Chelsworth.
A scenic Suffolk river Picture: SIMON PAGE
Next week's challenge is something red, so keep a look out for interesting shots featuring this colour.
A swan taking flight on the River Stour Picture: JANICE POULSON
Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.
■ Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.