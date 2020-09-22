E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Couple to celebrate anniversary for first time to help support local cinema

PUBLISHED: 11:28 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 22 September 2020

Maxine and Eric Reynolds will celebrate their anniversary this week Picture: SIMON RICHARDS

A Suffolk couple are to celebrate their anniversary for the first time to help a local theatre.

The Riverside in Woodbridge will host the special celebration Picture: KATY SANDALLSThe Riverside in Woodbridge will host the special celebration Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Eric and Maxine Reynolds from Woodbridge have been married for 28 years this year but in this time they have never marked their anniversary.

That is until this year.

The couple, who run the Woodbridge Boatyard, are passionate supporters of the Riverside theatre and have decided to help the venue out whilst also marking their anniversary.

“I thought why don’t we take everyone to the movies so that’s what we agreed to,” said Mrs Reynolds.

“We have not had a holiday since 1993. We just don’t do holidays or celebrations.

“Often problems turn into incredible opportunities.”

The Reynolds and some of their closest friends will all be attending a specially socially distant showing of the 2014 ENO performance of Britten’s opera Peter Grimes at the same time this week.

That way they will be all able to enjoy the performance at the same time while also helping the Riverside to fill up seats.

All the friends will sit apart.

“Most of my friends enjoy opera,” said Mrs Reynolds.

“We would have all been to opera this year.”

In recent months, the Riverside has seen a drop in the number of patrons attending showings.

Though they have a reduced capacity, at some points the numbers attending screenings have been in single figures.

Mrs Reynolds believes passionately that theatres and cinemas like the Riverside need to be protected.

“We are going to lose these places,” said Mrs Reynolds.

“We cannot let it slip away. If we let it go, its gone forever.”

