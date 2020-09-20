E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Eye tests ‘more important than ever’, sight loss charity warns

PUBLISHED: 00:01 21 September 2020

The Royal National Institute of Blind People said getting eye tests is safe -post-lockdown (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The Royal National Institute of Blind People said getting eye tests is safe -post-lockdown (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Regular eye tests to reduce the risk of sight loss are ‘more important than ever’, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has warned.

The charity is highlighting the role that high street optometrists can play in eye care at a time when hospitals are facing backlogs due to of coronavirus.

The RNIB is urging people to be confident in getting sight tests as National Eye Health Week begins on Monday.

Louise Gow, specialist lead in eye health at RNIB, said: “It’s very important that people in the East of England look after their eyes in order to avoid unnecessary sight loss.

“The most common sight conditions in the UK, including cataracts, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration can be detected during a routine eye test.

“With optometrists re-opening after lockdown, we are urging anyone who is due an eye test to get in contact with their optician and book an appointment.”

