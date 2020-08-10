E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lifeboat crew called to stricken boat following gearbox failure

PUBLISHED: 16:03 10 August 2020

The crew were called out north of Aldeburgh to help a motor boat Picture: RNLI/VICTORIA COZENS

The crew were called out north of Aldeburgh to help a motor boat Picture: RNLI/VICTORIA COZENS

The RNLI were called out to a stranded boat north of Aldeburgh.

The all-weather lifeboat the Freddie Cooper was launched from the lifeboat station at Aldeburgh on Friday, August 7 following reports that a boat had become stranded north of Aldeburgh following a gearbox failure.

The lifeboat crew was called to the scene by the Coastguard at around 3.40pm.

On arrival at the scene the lifeboat crew found the motor boat drifting in the water and were unable to restart it’s engine to get it moving again on its own.

It was decided that the motor boat would therefore need to be towed back to safety.

The lifeboat crew attached a tow line to the stranded boat and took it to Southwold.

On arrival into Southwold harbour the motor boat was safely secured to the town’s quay.

Following the boat’s return the lifeboat crew was then stood down and returned to the station in Aldeburgh.

