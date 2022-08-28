News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

RNLI called to reports of 'unresponsive' casualty on beach

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:35 PM August 28, 2022
Wells RNLI crew were called out to rescue a man cut off by the tide. Picture: Chris Bishop

An RNLI crew was called to reports of an unresponsive casualty this week - Credit: Archant

RNLI volunteers were called to reports of an unresponsive person on a beach this week.

The call was made at about 6.30am on Tuesday, August 23, from the St Pauls Road area of Clacton-on-Sea on the Essex coast.

A lifeboat crew launched and made their way to the easterly side of Clacton Pier.

Upon arrival at the scene, the crew were able to locate the casualty who was now away from the water line with members of the public.

The casualty was established to be breathing and alert by the crew, who kept them warm until the arrival of the East of England Ambulance Service, where the casualty was stretchered into the ambulance for further tests and treatment.

The RNLI volunteer crew was then stood down by the coastguard and ready to be redeployed by 7.30am.

Coastguard
East of England Ambulance Service
Clacton-on-Sea News

