RNLI volunteer skips dentist appointment to save a life

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:13 AM April 6, 2022
Kyle of Lochalsh Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Spirit of Fred Olsen B-856. The Spirit of Fred. Olsen

A RNLI volunteer skipped a dentist appointment to help rescue save a life after a six metre Cornish crabber got stranded in strong winds - Credit: RNLI/NATHAN WILLIAMS

An RNLI volunteer skipped his dentist appointment to help save a life after a six-metre boat got stranded in strong winds. 

At about 3.15pm last Wednesday, the volunteer crew of Harwich RNLI's Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat were requested by the UK coastguard to assist a six metre yacht, with one occupant, which had reportedly suffered engine failure in 35mph winds close to Harwich International Port. 

Anthony Charles, who was at the dentist at the time the pager sounded, left his appointment to help the team with the rescue. 

Mr Charles and his fellow volunteers discovered the vessel to be a Cornish Crabber from the Royal Hospital School at Holbrook, which had been making its way to Shotley with three other vessels when its engine failed.

The three accompanying vessels had tried unsuccessfully to help, so the yacht dropped its anchor and called the coastguard for assistance, as the conditions were too bad to try and attempt to use its sails.

Due to the yacht offering no protection from the worsening conditions, and the proximity to the busy Harwich International Port, it was deemed the safest option was to take the yacht and its occupant to Shotley Marina, where shelter from the conditions could be found, and be reunited with the three other vessels which had set out together earlier in the day.

The lifeboat and crew were back on station, refuelled and ready for service by 5pm.

