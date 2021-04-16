Published: 11:30 AM April 16, 2021

RNLI Harwich is looking for volunteers to help man its lifeboats in Essex and Suffolk - Credit: Bob Bliss

Harwich's lifeboat crew is on the lookout for volunteers to join its dedicated team and help keep day-trippers safe.

The north Essex crew is expecting a busy summer with the relaxation of lockdown – and is calling on "Covid community heroes" to crew its all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

Neal Sandquest, coxswain at RNLI Harwich Lifeboat Station, said volunteers do not require experience.

He said: "We’re looking for volunteers from all walks of life, bringing a melting pot of different skills and abilities.

"If someone is able to work with others, enthusiastic about saving lives at sea, willing to learn new skills, ready to put their life on hold when the call comes, and is not afraid of hard physical work, this could be the volunteering role for them.

The RNLI covers both north Essex and south Suffolk - Credit: Archant

"It is a great station to volunteer on, and a unique one too, being located between two busy ports, covering an area that also takes in Ipswich and the Suffolk coastline past Felixstowe, popular for water sports and tourists.

"Our two lifeboats and their crews are kept busy with a wide variety of call outs – it is fair to say no two days are ever exactly the same!"

Those interested in volunteering can contact RNLI Harwich on its Facebook page, or via harwich@rnli.org.uk.