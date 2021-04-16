Lifeboat crew searching for new life-saving volunteers
- Credit: Bob Bliss
Harwich's lifeboat crew is on the lookout for volunteers to join its dedicated team and help keep day-trippers safe.
The north Essex crew is expecting a busy summer with the relaxation of lockdown – and is calling on "Covid community heroes" to crew its all-weather and inshore lifeboats.
Neal Sandquest, coxswain at RNLI Harwich Lifeboat Station, said volunteers do not require experience.
He said: "We’re looking for volunteers from all walks of life, bringing a melting pot of different skills and abilities.
"If someone is able to work with others, enthusiastic about saving lives at sea, willing to learn new skills, ready to put their life on hold when the call comes, and is not afraid of hard physical work, this could be the volunteering role for them.
"It is a great station to volunteer on, and a unique one too, being located between two busy ports, covering an area that also takes in Ipswich and the Suffolk coastline past Felixstowe, popular for water sports and tourists.
"Our two lifeboats and their crews are kept busy with a wide variety of call outs – it is fair to say no two days are ever exactly the same!"
Those interested in volunteering can contact RNLI Harwich on its Facebook page, or via harwich@rnli.org.uk.
Most Read
- 1 Judge heading to Ipswich exit as contract clause could end Irishman's Portman Road stay
- 2 Ipswich Town owner Johnson close to adding another club to his portfolio
- 3 Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
- 4 Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed
- 5 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
- 6 Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut
- 7 All 24 League One home kits ranked from worst to first
- 8 'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on his Town squad overhaul
- 9 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
- 10 Goalkeeping coach Walker leaves Town as Cook bids to 'freshen things up'