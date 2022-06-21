Boat on fire among nine RNLI callouts in Suffolk in just five days

RNLI attended nine incidents in just five days, with many of the callouts in Suffolk happening in the River Deben - Credit: RNLI/Peter Bull

A boat that caught fire was one of nine RNLI callouts in and around Suffolk in just a five-day span.

Volunteers of Harwich RNLI responded to a variety of incidents from Thursday, June 16, to Monday, June 20, including to capsized kayakers, a stranded catamaran and a vessel on fire.

The first callout happened in the River Deben in Suffolk, with crews launching a lifeboat to rescue a kayaker in difficulty after capsizing by the river's mouth.

After the RNLI arrived, it was discovered that a passing boat had pulled the kayaker to safety and they were then placed in the care of the Shingle Street coastguard.

Crews helped casualties across the Suffolk coast in the last week - Credit: RNLI/Harwich RNLI

On Friday, June 17, volunteers attended a total of three incidents on the River Deben, where three kayakers were rescued after they were dragged further from land with a strong tide.

Later that day, volunteers were called out again to the River Deben to help a speedboat that had run aground with five people on board, with the passengers being escorted ashore.

On Saturday, crews were called away from the Festival of the Sea in Harwich, where 80 boats were taking part in a 'flotilla', to ensure the safety of spectators making their way off Stone Pier after being caught out by the rising tide.

Then, after 5pm a reported fire aboard a boat off the coast of Felixstowe saw two lifeboats launched, but the fire had been safely extinguished by the time help arrived.

Three more incidents happened on Monday, with the first callout being an 18-metre catamaran losing both its rudders about 16 miles east of Walton-on-the-Naze, with volunteers helping to tow the vessel to safety.

In the evening, crews investigated reports of a sailing vessel taking on water and a motor boat in the River Deben breaking down with its anchor failing to hold.

The first of these two incidents resulted in a false alarm while the motor boat occupants had to be rescued before the boat run aground.

Peter Bull, lifeboat operations manager, said: "I’m so proud of how the whole team has come together to ensure that they, and the lifeboats were always ready to answer the call throughout such a period of high demand for the charity.

"I can’t stress enough the importance of a suitable lifejacket for your chosen water based activities, such as kayaking. We don’t think twice about putting on a seatbelt in our cars, I would like to see putting on a lifejacket become second nature too."