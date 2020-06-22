E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lifeboat crew rescues kite surfer after harness breaks

PUBLISHED: 21:32 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:32 22 June 2020

A lifeboat crew from Aldeburgh rescued a kite surfer in distress in water off Shingle Street Picture: CARON HILL/RNLI

A lifeboat crew from Aldeburgh rescued a kite surfer in distress in water off Shingle Street Picture: CARON HILL/RNLI

A RNLI lifeboat crew from Aldeburgh was dispatched on Monday afternoon after a kite surfer encountered difficulties in the water off Shingle Street.

A spokesman said the lifeboat service was notified by the coastguard at around 4pm after receiving reports of a kite surfer in distress due to a broken harness,

The crew was able to locate the surfer as their brightly-coloured kite was clearly visible.

Crew members brought the surfer back to shore safely and handed them over to be treated by the coastguard.



50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

