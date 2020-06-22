Lifeboat crew rescues kite surfer after harness breaks

A RNLI lifeboat crew from Aldeburgh was dispatched on Monday afternoon after a kite surfer encountered difficulties in the water off Shingle Street.

A spokesman said the lifeboat service was notified by the coastguard at around 4pm after receiving reports of a kite surfer in distress due to a broken harness,

The crew was able to locate the surfer as their brightly-coloured kite was clearly visible.

Crew members brought the surfer back to shore safely and handed them over to be treated by the coastguard.