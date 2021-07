Published: 10:44 AM July 30, 2021

The Southwold RNLI lifeboat has rescued a person who became stuck in the water - Credit: James Bass

Lifeboat crews have rescued a person in the sea near Southwold after calls for concerns of a sailing dinghy.

A spokesperson for the Southwold RNLI said: "Southwold RNLI lifeboat launched to a sailing dinghy with a person in the water.

"A lifeguard was with them.

"The person and dinghy were taken to shore and left in the care of the beach lifeguards."