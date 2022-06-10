Man who fell into Harwich harbour rescued by lifeboat crew
- Credit: David Lamming/iWitness
A man who fell in the water at Harwich harbour had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew.
The incident happened at about 2.45pm on Monday when lifeboat operations manager Peter Bull noticed a crowd looking over the sea wall.
He was informed that a person had fallen in.
Upon reaching the wall, he saw a man clinging to a small boat, and the Shotley Ferry attempting to get close without success.
He paged his fellow lifeboat crew and spotted the RNLI relief mechanic Dan Howe emerging from the station, fully dressed in a dry suit and lifejacket.
Mr Howe entered the water to assist the man, while Mr Bull asked the Shotley Ferry to come alongside the quay. The ferry proceeded to lower its boarding ramp in order to assist with bringing the casualty aboard.
Harwich RNLI's second coxswain Paul Griffin arrived while the ferry was manoeuvring, and boarded it, helping to pull the man out of the water and onto the boat.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch
- 2 Suffolk customers' 'despair' at EVRi deliveries after waiting months for parcels
- 3 Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK
- 4 Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister
- 5 'I wasn't having it!' - Stewart recounts Chambers tunnel spat after joining Yeovil
- 6 Where Town are at with ins and outs as the transfer window opens today
- 7 Man in 50s recovering after suffering serious head injuries in crash
- 8 Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay
- 9 Middy rail line to be doubled in length this winter
- 10 Discover this hidden foodie paradise...in the heart of the Suffolk countryside
The ferry then brought the man to the RNLI inshore lifeboat pontoon, where they were able to step off the vessel.
He was cared for by the RNLI casualty care trained crew members, and then paramedics, who deemed him fit to go home after a thorough examination.
Mr Bull said after the incident: "It’s not every day we have an incident right on our doorstep, which I can get involved in.
"The quick thinking and speed of Dan, along with the assistance of Paul and the Shotley Ferry crew— This was an amazing piece of teamwork, resulting in a positive outcome."