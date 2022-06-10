Man who fell into Harwich harbour rescued by lifeboat crew

A man had to be rescued after falling in Harwich harbour - Credit: David Lamming/iWitness

A man who fell in the water at Harwich harbour had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew.

The incident happened at about 2.45pm on Monday when lifeboat operations manager Peter Bull noticed a crowd looking over the sea wall.

He was informed that a person had fallen in.

Upon reaching the wall, he saw a man clinging to a small boat, and the Shotley Ferry attempting to get close without success.

He paged his fellow lifeboat crew and spotted the RNLI relief mechanic Dan Howe emerging from the station, fully dressed in a dry suit and lifejacket.

Mr Howe entered the water to assist the man, while Mr Bull asked the Shotley Ferry to come alongside the quay. The ferry proceeded to lower its boarding ramp in order to assist with bringing the casualty aboard.

Harwich RNLI's second coxswain Paul Griffin arrived while the ferry was manoeuvring, and boarded it, helping to pull the man out of the water and onto the boat.

Lifeboat operations manager Peter Bull - Credit: Harwich RNLI

The ferry then brought the man to the RNLI inshore lifeboat pontoon, where they were able to step off the vessel.

He was cared for by the RNLI casualty care trained crew members, and then paramedics, who deemed him fit to go home after a thorough examination.

Mr Bull said after the incident: "It’s not every day we have an incident right on our doorstep, which I can get involved in.

"The quick thinking and speed of Dan, along with the assistance of Paul and the Shotley Ferry crew— This was an amazing piece of teamwork, resulting in a positive outcome."