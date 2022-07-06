News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Woman rescued after being swept out to sea off Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:31 PM July 6, 2022
The RNLI out at sea in Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman has been rescued after being swept out to sea in Southwold

A woman has been rescued after being swept out to sea off the Suffolk coast.

Yesterday, the RNLI lifeguard team at Southwold North launched to rescue a stranded swimmer.

The woman had been swimming at the beach when strong winds pushed her out of her depth to the north of Southwold pier.

RNLI lifeguards entered the water and helped the woman back to shore.

When on land, an ambulance was called due to the large amount of water swallowed by the woman, but she has now made a full recovery.

Arna Tolliday, lifeguard supervisor, said: "It was great the woman chose to swim at a lifeguarded beach as the HM Coastguard alerted us as soon as she found herself in trouble, meaning we were quickly available to assist.

"It was vital that the woman stayed calm after she’d been swept out to sea. We encourage people to do the same if they find themselves struggling in the water and follow our Float to Live advice."

Most Read

  1. 1 Go-ahead for 1,000 new homes on controversial site
  2. 2 Mystery of container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast solved
  3. 3 Wooden fence panels stolen from front garden of home
  1. 4 'We're going to push back!' - Ashton's message to Norwich City
  2. 5 Town keen on Leeds left-back Davis
  3. 6 Police release CCTV images after man suffers broken nose in attack
  4. 7 Family left homeless after bungalow destroyed in fire
  5. 8 New grazing restaurant opening on Suffolk high street this week 
  6. 9 'The Piggy Tail Trail' is Mid Suffolk town's fourth art event
  7. 10 Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park

The RNLI is reminding people that if they find themselves struggling in the water, they should:

Fight your instinct to thrash around

Lean back, extend your arms and legs

If you need to, gently move your arms and legs to float

Float until you can control your breathing

Only then call for help or swim to safety

Suffolk Live News
Southwold News

Don't Miss

The cost of a Blue badge for disabled drivers could go up by 33p a year in Cambridgeshire

Suffolk County Council

Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman

Abygail Fossett

person
There are delays on the A12 at Kelvedon amid planned fuel protests

A12 | Updated

Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring to level the game at 2-2.

Football | Exclusive

Macauley Bonne: Town is not a closed book... I've got unfinished business

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A person is trapped in a car after a crash in Hadleigh Road, Holton St Mary

Suffolk Live News

Road closed and person trapped in car after crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon