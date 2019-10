Vauxhall Corsa overturns on Suffolk country road

A car has overturned on the B1508 near Great Cornard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Suffolk country road is blocked after a car overturned this morning.

Police were called at 5.35am to reports of a vehicle on its side on the B1508 just outside Great Cornard heading towards Bures.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the incident involved a Vauxhall Corsa and no injuries were reported.