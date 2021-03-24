News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ambulance called to Mini Cooper crash in Cavendish

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:42 PM March 24, 2021   
Abbey Road in Leiston is blocked due to a crash Picture: TOM POTTER

Water Lane in Cavendish is currently closed. - Credit: Tom Potter

A Mini Cooper has been involved in a single-vehicle crash in Cavendish which has blocked the road. 

Police were called to a crash involving one car at 4.15pm on Wednesday, March 24 in Water Lane, Cavendish. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a Mini Cooper had left the road and rolled over. 

An ambulance has been called to the scene but the severity of the injuries are unclear at this time. 

The road remains blocked. 

