Driver suffers ‘potentially life-changing’ leg injuries following crash in west Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 06:22 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:22 12 March 2019
Archant
A man has suffered potentially life-changing injuries following a crash near Clare in west Suffolk.
Police were called at around 4am to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the A1092, Cavendish Road, on the Sudbury side of the market town.
According to a police spokesman, a man was taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-changing’ leg injuries.
He said: “The A1092 at Clare is closed after a single vehicle collision.
“The road is closed to allow recovery and an investigation to take place.
“One male driver had been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing leg injuries.”
He added the road had been completely closed to traffic.