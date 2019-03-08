Driver suffers ‘potentially life-changing’ leg injuries following crash in west Suffolk

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare

A man has suffered potentially life-changing injuries following a crash near Clare in west Suffolk.

Police were called at around 4am to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the A1092, Cavendish Road, on the Sudbury side of the market town.

According to a police spokesman, a man was taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-changing’ leg injuries.

He said: “The A1092 at Clare is closed after a single vehicle collision.

“The road is closed to allow recovery and an investigation to take place.

He added the road had been completely closed to traffic.