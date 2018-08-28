Overcast

Road closed due to roof fire in Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 18:48 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:24 15 November 2018

The fire broke out in a flat above the CEX shop in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Police closed a stretch of road in Ipswich town centre while firefighters tackled a blaze above a high street shop.

Police closed the road to make sure the area was safe Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSPolice closed the road to make sure the area was safe Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

The fire service was called to the scene in Upper Brook Street at around 5.45pm this evening to discover a roof fire at a property above the CEX shop.

Four engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue were deployed to the scene, but only two attended – one each from Ipswich East and Princes Street.

A spokesman for the service said crews were called to a rubbish fire on the second floor of a flat roof.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the road was closed as a precaution.

Four fire crews were deployed to the scene, but only two arrived Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSFour fire crews were deployed to the scene, but only two arrived Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

He also stressed that the blaze was small, posing a minimal risk to residents.

The scene has now been cleared.

Road closed due to roof fire in Ipswich town centre

