A road has been closed in Haverhill after a lorry crash brought down electricity cables.

The crash happened at 6.55am today and police were called to reports of a lorry colliding with an electricity pole in Bumpstead Road, Haverhill.

UK Power Networks arrived at the scene at 7.55am.

Bumpstead Road is closed from Beaumont Court to the Hollands Road industrial estate.

The road is expected to be closed until 10.30am.