Road closed after car comes off road into ditch trapping driver

A vehicle has left Station Road in Laxfield and come off into a ditch. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police have closed a road in Suffolk after a vehicle came off the road and into the ditch – firefighters have been called to free the driver from the vehicle.

Suffolk police were called at around 1pm to reports that a vehicle had come off Station Road in Laxfield.

Three fire crews have been called to the scene, from Framlingham, Leiston and Halesworth, as the driver was trapped in the vehicle and needed assistance.

The road is closed while the emergency services deal with the incident.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, has been injured in the crash and she is being treated at the scene by the ambulance service after having a medical episode.