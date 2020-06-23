E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Road closed after car comes off road into ditch trapping driver

PUBLISHED: 15:33 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 23 June 2020

A vehicle has left Station Road in Laxfield and come off into a ditch. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A vehicle has left Station Road in Laxfield and come off into a ditch. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police have closed a road in Suffolk after a vehicle came off the road and into the ditch – firefighters have been called to free the driver from the vehicle.

Suffolk police were called at around 1pm to reports that a vehicle had come off Station Road in Laxfield.

You may also want to watch:

Three fire crews have been called to the scene, from Framlingham, Leiston and Halesworth, as the driver was trapped in the vehicle and needed assistance.

The road is closed while the emergency services deal with the incident.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, has been injured in the crash and she is being treated at the scene by the ambulance service after having a medical episode.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pubs and restaurants to reopen as 2m social distancing rule relaxed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons, London, on the reduction of further lockdown measures. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Lockdown: What is changing on July 4?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced changed to lockdown from July 4 - how does that affect your next trip to the pub? Picture: Adam Smyth/Greene King /PA Wire

Road closed after car comes off road into ditch trapping driver

A vehicle has left Station Road in Laxfield and come off into a ditch. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

University hopes coronavirus reflection sees people chase dream careers

Mr Carter has called for others to take the initiative to chase their dream careers Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK