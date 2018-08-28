Udder chaos as police called to mass cow escape

The B1116 was partly closed as Suffolk officers attempted to return 85 cows back to their field.

Police were called shortly after 8.25am this morning to reports of a large number of cattle blocking the B1118 at Owl’s Green, Woodbridge.

The herd needed to be returned to a nearby field just two miles north of the A1120.

Suffolk Constabulary were forced to close the road between the B1117 and B1116 so that the cows could be rounded up.

Thankfully the wondering bovine made it back to their home.

The road was re-opened at 10.40am.

No cows were harmed.