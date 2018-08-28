Lorry collides with telegraph pole

The B1117 road between Ubbeston and Heveningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A B-road was closed for several hours after a lorry collided with a telegraph pole, bringing down several phone cables.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called shortly after 2.10pm on Wednesday, November 21 to reports of a lorry colliding with a telegraph pole.

The incident led to heavy duty wires being strewn across the B1117 between Ubbeston Green and Heveningham.

Police shut the road and called an BT Openreach engineer, who was able to undertake some repairs.

Shortly after 4.25pm, Suffolk Constabulary re-opened the road.

The driver of the lorry was not injured in the collision.