Lorry collides with telegraph pole
PUBLISHED: 18:42 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:42 21 November 2018
Archant
A B-road was closed for several hours after a lorry collided with a telegraph pole, bringing down several phone cables.
Police were called shortly after 2.10pm on Wednesday, November 21 to reports of a lorry colliding with a telegraph pole.
The incident led to heavy duty wires being strewn across the B1117 between Ubbeston Green and Heveningham.
Police shut the road and called an BT Openreach engineer, who was able to undertake some repairs.
Shortly after 4.25pm, Suffolk Constabulary re-opened the road.
The driver of the lorry was not injured in the collision.
