E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Wet winter blamed for Suffolk's crumbling roads as pothole tally rises daily

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 January 2020

Potholes in Mickfield. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Potholes in Mickfield. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Hundreds of new potholes have been reported in Suffolk over the past two weeks as the wet winter weather takes its toll on the county's roads.

Potholes in Ashdown Way, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPotholes in Ashdown Way, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The online Suffolk Highways Reporting tool showed there were more than 6,650 road defects in need of repair across the county on Saturday, rising from 6,023 on December 20.

MORE: 6,000 road defects in Suffolk this Christmas

In Ipswich, there are now more than 1,000 defects, a figure which has risen by 150 in the past fortnight, while Bury St Edmunds has 740, an extra 200.

Potholes and other road defects including damaged road signs, bridge supports and furniture on the road, can be reported using the county council's online tool - which also maps existing complaints to avoid motorists registering issues that have already been flagged.

Potholes in Rectory Road, Middleton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPotholes in Rectory Road, Middleton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jamie Calver was forced to abandon his car after hitting a huge pothole - measuring around 3ft in diameter and around 6in in depth - in Brook Lane, Old Felixstowe, just before Christmas and had to walk two miles home.

He said: "The most concerning thing was when I went to report the pothole on the Suffolk Highways reporting tool, I noticed it had already been reported at least 13 times over the course of three weeks. I received an automated email back telling me it would be fixed within 8 weeks.

"I believe the pothole has been made temporarily safe, awaiting permanent fixing at a future date."

He added: "I had no choice but to hit the pothole due to oncoming traffic, the bend in the road, no street lighting and no warning signs.

Potholes on Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPotholes on Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

"This pothole could easily have caught a cyclist out and seriously injured them. The debris strung across the road and pavement also made it a hazard to not only other road users but also pedestrians."

Suffolk Highways say that their data shows they currently have 1,400 potholes that have been ordered for repair, and around 200 reports due for investigation.

A spokesman said: "We've experienced a very wet winter here in Suffolk, and as a result of the rain and cold spells, water in the roads freezes and expands which is why more potholes occur this time of the year."

Felixstowe Pothole~1Felixstowe Pothole~1

The department recently changed the criteria for potholes which need repair work, meaning they now send out teams for potholes measuring 200mm in diameter, instead of 400mm.

They say that this will allow the teams to repair them quicker and spend less time driving to and from jobs.

The highways spokesman reassured that they are prepared to deal with the increase from poor weather, saying: "We have undergone extensive works in 2018/19 to prepare for the expected increase in potholes, before the winter season.

"On top of the new approach to dealing with potholes, Suffolk Highways has surface dressed over 254 miles of road in 2019.

"Surface dressing is used to seal cracks in the road surface and helps to prevent deterioration caused by the freezing and thawing of water."

The Christmas period saw plenty of wet weather and flooding, although temperatures were fairly mild.

MORE: Stunning aerial shots reveal extent of Suffolk flooding

Related articles

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

20 ways you can save money in 2020

Are you looking for ways to save money in 2020? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert’s not been perfect, but who is? Here’s here to stay – so let’s back him

Stuart Taylor and Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

20 ways you can save money in 2020

Are you looking for ways to save money in 2020? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert’s not been perfect, but who is? Here’s here to stay – so let’s back him

Stuart Taylor and Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Decision due on 375 homes scheme for Lakenheath

The scheme is to build 375 homes ion land north of Station Road in Lakenheath Picture: PA / RUI VIEIRA

A134 to remain closed overnight following burst water pipe

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

North Stander: The team and formation I think can turn Town’s stuttering season around

Will Keane scored at Exeter - has he done enough to earn a starting spot? Picture: ROSS HALLS

Wet winter blamed for Suffolk’s crumbling roads as pothole tally rises daily

Potholes in Mickfield. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Copdock Mothercare to close this week

Mothercare at Copdock Interchange will close its doors this week. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists