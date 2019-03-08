Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 17:33 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 11 April 2019

The road was closed while police dealt with the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Motorists faced delays on the A12 on Thursday afternoon following an incident at a bridge near Colchester United football stadium.

Traffic was left queuing in both directions following the incident on Thursday afternoon.

Delays continued between junctions 28 and 29 after police lifted restrictions imposed following the incident.

It meant traffic also moved slowly on surrounding approaches.

All restrictions were lifted at 4.50pm following a brief road block by police.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: “We were called shortly before 4.20pm on Thursday, April 11, with concerns for the safety of a man on a bridge over the A12 between junctions 28 and 29 in Colchester.

“The road was closed in both directions while we spoke to him and brought him to safety.

“He was detained under the Mental Health Act.”

